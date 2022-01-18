Video Editor

About Gray Television: Gray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 113 television markets that collectively reach 36 percent of US television households.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About WVIR: WVIR-TV/GVIR-TV NBC29/CW29/NBC29 is the dominant television station in the desirable Charlottesville market. NBC29 is consistently the top-rated station in all news dayparts. The station is located on the historic Downtown Mall in the heart of Charlottesville’s vibrant cultural district.

Job Summary/Description: Edit video on the afternoon shift for live newscasts under tight deadlines. Send and receive feeds from reporters for quick turnaround. Manage transfer of video through FTP and other pathways. Maintain editing systems and archives. Cross-train to learn master control and newscast directing responsibilities.

Qualifications/Requirements:

◾ This is an entry level position with high potential to advance within the company. Ideal candidate must have a positive attitude and geared toward a high paced news environment.

Come join our dynamic news team, go to https://gray.tv/careers#currentopening, you may type in the job title, station call letters, or click on “apply now”, upload your resume, cover letter and references

