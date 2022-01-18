Advertise With Us
Back On Track
New COVID-19 testing site in Albemarle Co. swabbing hundreds people per day

By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The COVID-19 testing site in the Pantops Shopping Center is able to test 500 people most days. A coordinator for this location says she is hoping this clinic will shorten the wait time to help give people peace of mind.

JoJo Stewart says he had an easy time getting tested here Tuesday, January 18.

“It was 5 minutes. I walked in, gave my information to the guy, he looked me up, gave stuff to the nurse, she swabbed me, and I’m talking with you,” Stewart said.

All he said he had to do was make an appointment: “I’m around a lot of people, so I always want to be tested and to protect my family. You have to be safe out here, you never know,” Stewart said.

Sabrina Torgesen with the Blue Ridge Health District says your appointment will only take a few minutes.

“You check in with someone with a little tablet, and then they send you over to get swabbed, and you’re on your way out,” Torgesen said.

She says you should get your test results by text and or email within 72 hours.

“It’s appointment-only, so we encourage people to go on our website and schedule an appointment,” Torgesen said. “Sometimes that might even be day-of if you see an appointment available.”

Torgesen says BRHD’s testing site at Fashion Square will be canceled Friday, Jan. 21, due to cold temperatures.

