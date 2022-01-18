Advertise With Us
The January thaw

40s and 50s tomorrow, then colder
By David Rogers
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A southwest wind is helping warm temperatures to near seasonal levels. We’ll see mostly sunny skies for the remainder of the day. Anything that thaws today will re-freeze tonight. Wednesday is expected to be the warmest day this week. Meanwhile, a cold front will bring rain and snow showers to the region late Wednesday into Thursday. Light accumulations will be possible. Another system is expected to bring snow to the area late Friday into Saturday. Right now, the heaviest snow will be over southside Virginia, and the Hampton Roads region. Stay tuned. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny, near seasonal, High: low 40s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, & cold, Low: low 20s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy ,late rain & snow showers, Low: low 30s

Thursday: Rain & snow showers, High: upper 30s...Low: mid teens

Friday: Partly sunny, late snow, High: mid 20s...Low: mid teens

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: mid 30s...Low: upper teens,

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: around 40...Low: around 20

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: around 40...Low: mid 20s

