Cold Pattern Holds This Week.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Wind Advisory for the Blue Ridge Mountains until 1 AM Tuesday. Still blustery tonight with gusty west winds, in the wake of the latest Winter Storm that brought us snow and sleet on Sunday. Sunshine makes a return for Tuesday, still a bit breezy and chilly, with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Wednesday the mildest day of this week. An Arctic cold front will arrive late Wednesday night and early Thursday, to bring some rain and or snow showers to the region. Another cold blast of temperatures will follow behind the front to finish out the week and linger into next weekend. Forecast models are not consistent at this time, but another Winter Storm is possible later Friday into Saturday. Continue to check back for updates.

Tonight: Gradual clearing, January Full Moon. Blustery and cold. Lows upper 10s to around 20. Winc chills 0s and 10s.

Tuesday: Icy spots in the morning. Sunshine, brisk, chilly. Highs upper 30s to low 40s. Lows low 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, milder. Highs upper 40s. Some rain or snow showers overnight with the next Cold Front. Lows lower 30s.

Thursday: AM rain or snow showers end. Partly sunny, brisk and colder. Highs upper 30s. Lows upper 10s.

Friday: Partly sunny and colder. Highs mid to upper 20s. Lows 10s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, snow possible. Highs low 30s. Lows 10s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, cold. Highs upper 30s. Lows 10s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, cold. Highs low 30s.

