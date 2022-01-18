Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Albemarle Co. completes 2022 reassessment

Albemarle County Office Building (FILE)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County’s 2022 reassessment is done, and its total tax base drastically increased.

It is up by 8.4%.

Last year, the total tax base only increased by 1.4%.

The county says this year’s increase is due to rapid appreciation in the housing market.

Real estate tax bills for the first half of this year will be based on this reassessment and the 2022 tax rate the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors will adopt in May.

