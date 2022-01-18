AHS Snow Team working hard to dig out neighbors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One Charlottesville woman has a bad history when it comes to clearing snow, so she says help from the Albemarle High School rowing team is a blessing.

“I remember several years ago, I decided to push some snow away from my yard from my door before I got the covering and my lung collapsed,” Virginia Hester said.

After getting surgery to patch up her lungs, Hester was told never to shovel snow again.

Now, she relies on AHS student volunteers to get the job done.

“It’s a really good philanthropic thing. It feels so good helping people out,” AHS student Jonas Collins said. “I knew I had to be part of it even though it’s just volunteer work. It makes no difference for me getting paid or not.”

“I just that makes me feel really good, and just to know that we can help other like other people who we are shoveling for,” AHS student Lizzie Frysinger said.

Teams are split into areas, and have been busy after the recent snow falls.

“They were saying they had plenty of calls for people wanting them to shovel their snow, because I know there’s a lot of disabled people and senior citizens,” Hester said. “People who are sickly cannot do this.”

The crew plans to continue helping out the community as more snow falls.

“I think they are God’s gift to this community,” Hester said. “There are so many people who need help with that and they just can’t find anybody, and now they have some. This crew is number one!”

If you need help from the snow crew the next time it snows, you can call 434-825-6639, or email albemarlesnowcrew@gmail.com.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.