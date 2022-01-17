Winter Storm Wraps Up with Gusty Winds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Wrapping up our latest Winter Storm. Snow amounts of 3-6 inches were common. With locally higher amounts. The arrival of sleet / ice compacted what has fallen.

As this Winter Storm lifts north of the region Monday morning, winds will remain gusty and while temperatures will climb above freezing unto the 30s, with wind chills will make it feel like 10s and 20s during the day. The freeze and thaw cycle will continue this week, so be prepared for icy spots and more closings and delays.

An Arctic cold front will arrive late Wednesday night and early Thursday and may bring some rain and or snow showers to the region. Another cold blast of temperatures will follow behind the front, to finish out the week and linger into next weekend. Forecast models are not consistent at this time, but another storm is possible next weekend. Continue to check back for updates.

Monday - Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Variable clouds, windy, cold. Highs mid to upper 30s. Lows upper 10s to mid 20s.

Tuesday: Icy morning from refreezing. Sunshine. Highs near 40. Lows low 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs upper 40s. A rain to snow shower overnight with the next Cold Front. Lows lower 30s.

Thursday: AM rain or snow showers end. Partly sunny, brisk and colder. Highs upper 30s. Lows upper 10s.

Friday: Partly sunny and colder. Highs mid to upper 20s. Lows 10s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, snow possible. Highs low 30s. Lows 10s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, cold. Highs upper 30s.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.