Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

WCV holding birthday party for bears

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Mice, fish, peanut butter, and maybe a hard boiled egg are the ideal ingredients for a black bear cub’s first birthday. The Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro honored the transition from cubs to yearlings with some presents for the bears.

“As of today, we’re not caring for five bear cubs. We’re caring for five bear yearlings! Hooray, that’s exciting! So, one of the ways that we celebrate is to provide those now yearlings with special enrichment items,” Alex Wehrugn said.

Enrichment items teach the bears some new skills, ones they need before the go back into the wild.

“Enrichment items are something that we provide to all of our patient animals, not just the bears. They are things to hopefully emulate some of the wild behaviors and encourage some of that wild skill building that they should have by the time the patients leave our care,” Wehrung said.

The enrichment items are a little special on their birthday, but the bears were too tired to make an appearance. The piñatas that vets filled with treats were left swinging while the bears napped.

The veterinarians did warn viewers that with all the snow the bears may not come out and might wait to enjoy their present until the sun comes out.

“That’s a big deal for a cub graduating into a yearling is an exciting thing, because it means that they’re almost ready to be off on their own,” Wehrung said.

The five cubs at the center have been orphaned or separated from their mother. They are cared for at WCV for one year before being released.

If you missed the party Monday, January 17, the piñatas are left untouched so you still have a chance to catch a glimpse of the bears.

“We have a swimming pool with running water going through it and cameras that stream live footage to our website 24 hours a day. So it’s really fun to watch these cubs kind of grow up and become wild bears,” Wehrung said.

If you want to make a birthday donation to the Virginia Wildlife Center you can do that on its website.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Diamond Owens. Photo provided by the Charlottesville Police Department.
CPD: 2-year-old shot, mother charged with child neglect
Steve Grove, a chaplain at Hennepin County Medical Center, prays in a COVID-19 patient's room,...
COVID-19 surge impacting hospitals and schools across the country
COVID-19 test
UVA doctor discusses omicron variant symptoms
Grocery store shelves are bare
Charlottesville-area grocery stores struggle to stock shelves
UVA Medical Center
UVA doctor discusses when you can contract COVID-19 again after getting it

Latest News

A drive-thru COVID-19 test giveaway was held in Texarkana, Ark. Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.
Testing postponed in Charlottesville, and what to do next
Gov. Youngkin is set to speak to the Commonwealth at 4:00 p.m. Monday at the Virginia State...
Governor Youngkin delivers address to joint assembly
Charlottesville Public Works crews plow snow and ice from road (FILE)
Sunshine, pre-treated roads, and a less severe storm help crews quickly clear roads
Albemarle County Fire Rescue
Albemarle Co. Fire Rescue offers tips for staying safe in the cold