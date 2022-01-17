VDOT and VDEM gearing up to handle winter storm

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - VDOT is encouraging people to stay home if possible.

“People talk about having a four wheel drive but if they’re on ice they’ve got no wheel stop,” communications manager for VDOT’s Culpepper district, Lou Hatter said.

VDOT workers are salting roads and starting up the plows. This process started on January 14.

“The pre-treating that we do is not a cure all, but it does help keep the ice and snow from creating a tight bond to the road surface. It does make it a lot easier for our plows to do their job,” communications coordinator for VDOT’s Staunton district, Ken Slack said.

VDOT is counting its equipment for inventory purposes and making sure everything is in good shape to deal with the storm. Anything it needs more of, it can receive from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

“We coordinate with other state agencies like Virginia Department of Transportation, Virginia State Police, making sure that all the resources that our localities need, they’ll put in a request to us and we will coordinate with them to make sure that they get those items,” Jason Elmore with VDEM said.

He says the more people who stay home during the storm, the less opportunity there is for first responders to have to tend to traffic related emergencies.

If you must travel, click here to check road conditions.

