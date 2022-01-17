VDOT crews working to clear secondary roads Jan. 17

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - If you’re traveling on main roads Monday, January 17, you’ll notice they’re mostly slushy and wet. Back roads, though are a little bit different.

“I was going 40 miles on 22, so take your time,” Gordonsville resident Beatrice George said. “I had a lot of people pass me on [Route 250] and it seemed like they were in a rush and they shouldn’t be.”

Crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation are focusing on secondary roads before conditions get icy tonight.

“We’re hoping to get as many of those roads done as we can while we’ve got temperatures above freezing,” VDOT Spokesperson Lou Hatter said. “Just about everybody should see their road get at least one pass with a plow today.”

As for the interstates, Hatter says those are plowed: “Interstate 64 through Charlottesville toward Richmond, and then also Interstate 66 up in Fauquier County going into our D.C., those roads are clear. They’re wet, they still got some moisture on them, but they’re clear,” he said.

No matter where you’re driving, watch out for slick conditions.

“They should anticipate encountering some pockets of slush even on the main roads, particularly on intersections, turning lanes, deceleration lanes, and even on bridges,” Hatter said. “Drive gently, give yourself plenty of space between you and your vehicle and other vehicles in case somebody else runs into a problem in front of you.”

Crews will be out overnight finishing the cleanup effort and responding to any report of icing conditions. If you’re planning on traveling, you can always check the VDOT website here for updated road conditions.

