Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

UVA Health mainly seeing the unvaccinated hospitalized

By Madison McNamee
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A doctor at UVA Health says the past few weeks are some of the craziest they have seen so far.

He says it’s the combination of staff shortages and a high number of positive cases, with many people in the ICU. Doctors say most of these people are the unvaccinated.

Though they say people who aren’t boosted, are getting sick too, just not as bad. Doctors say this means vaccines are still working.

“Certainly folks who have boosted are not getting critically ill,” Dr. Taison Bell with UVA Health said. “But even when it comes to fully vaccinated folks who have not gotten the booster, a lot of them are getting symptomatic infections, of course, because we know that omicron can kind of evade the initial part of the immune response. But they’re not getting critically ill, and so I’m not seeing the fully vaccinated but not boosted folks.”

Bell says it’s mainly omicron they are seeing and this is all just another sign to take this surge seriously.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Diamond Owens. Photo provided by the Charlottesville Police Department.
CPD: 2-year-old shot, mother charged with child neglect
Steve Grove, a chaplain at Hennepin County Medical Center, prays in a COVID-19 patient's room,...
COVID-19 surge impacting hospitals and schools across the country
COVID-19 test
UVA doctor discusses omicron variant symptoms
Grocery store shelves are bare
Charlottesville-area grocery stores struggle to stock shelves
(FILE)
UVA research suggests high blood pressure medicine linked to kidney disease

Latest News

Downtown Charlottesville sign
People in Charlottesville are staying active in the snow
Plow in Albemarle County
Power companies preparing for possible outages
FILE
UVA doctor discusses the potential for false positives
BRHD and Next Molecular testing site
Blue Ridge Health District testing sites need Medical Reserve Corps volunteers