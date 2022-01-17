UVA Health mainly seeing the unvaccinated hospitalized

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A doctor at UVA Health says the past few weeks are some of the craziest they have seen so far.

He says it’s the combination of staff shortages and a high number of positive cases, with many people in the ICU. Doctors say most of these people are the unvaccinated.

Though they say people who aren’t boosted, are getting sick too, just not as bad. Doctors say this means vaccines are still working.

“Certainly folks who have boosted are not getting critically ill,” Dr. Taison Bell with UVA Health said. “But even when it comes to fully vaccinated folks who have not gotten the booster, a lot of them are getting symptomatic infections, of course, because we know that omicron can kind of evade the initial part of the immune response. But they’re not getting critically ill, and so I’m not seeing the fully vaccinated but not boosted folks.”

Bell says it’s mainly omicron they are seeing and this is all just another sign to take this surge seriously.

