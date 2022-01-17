Testing postponed in Charlottesville, and what to do next

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Finding a COVID-19 test is already difficult, now winter weather is canceling testing events and making things worse.

A UVA Health testing site scheduled for Monday, January 17, was postponed due to the snow. The Blue Ridge Health District says due to the Martin Luther King Junior holiday, it never had any clinics or appointments for Monday. The combination of the two makes things difficult for Charlottesville.

“It is a bit of a tough day to find a test,” Doctor Amy Mathers with UVA Health said.

Ice and slush on the roads made UVA Health’s weekly drive-thru site a bit harder. Mathers says the event at the Church of the Incarnation will now be Wednesday, Jan. 19.

BRHD says one solution is contacting your primary care physician for a test. Another would be scheduling an appointment at one of its sites later in the next few days.

“There’s always CVS and some other commercial players,” Mathers said. “But and I know Blue Ridge Health District has several testing events going this week.”

She says picking up an at-home test kit is also a reliable solution.

“If you have symptoms and you’re early in the disease, an antigen test does have reasonably good sensitivity,” Mathers said. “And so if that is positive, especially in the setting of symptoms, you have COVID.”

Mathers says if you have these COVID-19 symptoms but your at-home test comes back negative, you should get another test at a testing site.

“They’re not as good at detecting omicron, or just in general, as a PCR. They’re not as sensitive, you can have a false negative,” Mathers said. “It’s good to know if you have COVID from an isolation standpoint, from a return to work, return to school standpoint. And so trying to get that PCR test on the books can be really helpful.”

If you can’t get your hands on any test, stay home for now.

“Right now, we are testing 30% positive,” Mathers said. “And so if you have symptoms, you should assume you have COVID, and you should isolate accordingly.”

UVA Health has a testing site from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, at Mount Zion First African Baptist Church in Charlottesville. Dr. Mathers recommends getting there early, as she says they have about 200 tests, which will go fast.

