Sunshine, pre-treated roads, and a less severe storm help crews quickly clear roads

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sunshine, pre-treated roads, and a less severe storm have made it easier for Charlottesville Public Works to get the roads clear Monday, January 17, but it says there are still safety concerns to be aware of.

“We do have forecasted on the tail end of this to have some pretty high winds that could come in. So that’s something we really want the public to be mindful of,” Interim Public Service Manager Jonathan Dean said.

CPW says the call volume for this storm is on par with usual storms. It was not nearly as busy as it was with the January 3rd storm.

“To give some context, that last event we had well over 150 active calls. Right now, we’re running around 15 to 17,” Dean said. “It’s more simple, like snow-access issues and plowing and things of that nature. So much more typical call context for this event, for sure.”

Main roads get cleared first, then neighborhoods and backroads.

“Now we’re going to be fully be able to move into our residential and secondary areas to really help those out and the temperatures should really help,” Dean said.

The usual winter words of caution still apply.

“If you have the ability to stay home, it really helps us out and gives our plows more room to work and helps us widen areas and clear your street and in a more safe manner for our guys and for yourself,” Dean said.

If the winds impact you, service reports can be called in at 434-970-3333, option #2, submitted online or through an app. Charlottesville Public Works says that if the situation is an active emergency to call 911.

