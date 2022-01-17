Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Some may be sick of the snow, but not everybody

While many are tired of the cold one family loves to see the snowfall and are in...
While many are tired of the cold one family loves to see the snowfall and are in Charlottesville for a very special reason.(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - While many are tired of the cold, one family loves to see the snowfall and are in Charlottesville for a very special reason.

From sledding to snowball fights, the Wilson girls love the snow, but Monday, January 17, they’re exploring downtown Charlottesville while they wait for their sister to be released from the hospital after a surgery.

“My sister is in the hospital and she likes playing in the snow and sledding down it too,” Lucy Wilson said.

“I like the snow!” said Charlotte Wilson.

Brent Wilson says he did not run into an issues driving into Charlottesville from the Valley and what made it even better was the lack of traffic.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Diamond Owens. Photo provided by the Charlottesville Police Department.
CPD: 2-year-old shot, mother charged with child neglect
Steve Grove, a chaplain at Hennepin County Medical Center, prays in a COVID-19 patient's room,...
COVID-19 surge impacting hospitals and schools across the country
COVID-19 test
UVA doctor discusses omicron variant symptoms
Grocery store shelves are bare
Charlottesville-area grocery stores struggle to stock shelves
UVA Medical Center
UVA doctor discusses when you can contract COVID-19 again after getting it

Latest News

Charlottesville Public Works crews plow snow and ice from road (FILE)
Sunshine, pre-treated roads, and a less severe storm help crews quickly clear roads
Albemarle County Fire Rescue
Albemarle Co. Fire Rescue offers tips for staying safe in the cold
Gov. Youngkin is set to speak to the Commonwealth at 4:00 p.m. Monday at the Virginia State...
LIVE: Governor Youngkin delivers address to joint assembly
Travelers in Charlottesville
VDOT crews working to clear secondary roads Jan. 17