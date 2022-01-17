Snow, Sleet, Freezing Rain Ending Overnight. Gusty Winds Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Winter Storm Warning continues until 7 AM Monday. Hazardous weather conditions will remain overnight. Snow to sleet and some freezing rain across the region tonight, before tapering off overnight. Temperatures will likely rise through midnight and winds will increase. Gusts of 20-30+ mph are expected. Higher gusts in the mountains. This may certainly cause some power outages.

As of Sunday evening, snow amounts of 3-6 inches were common, with some locally higher amounts. The arrival of sleet will compact what has fallen. Any freezing rain may result in icing of a glaze to a tenth or two.

As this Winter Storm lifts north of the region by early Monday, winds will remain gusty and while temperatures will climb above freezing unto the 30s, with wind chills will make it feel like 10s and 20s during the day. The freeze and thaw cycle will continue this week, so be prepared for icy spots and more closings and delays.

An Arctic cold front will arrive late Wednesday night and early Thursday and may bring some rain and or snow showers to the region. Another cold blast of temperatures will follow behind the front, to finish out the week and linger into next weekend. Forecast models are not consistent at this time, but another storm is possible next weekend. Continue to check back for updates.

Tonight: Snow transitions to sleet and some freezing rain, then tapering off overnight. Temperatures rising into the upper 20s and low 30s. Winds increase and gusty at times.

Monday - Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Variable clouds, windy, cold. Highs mid to upper 30s. Lows upper 10s to near 20.

Tuesday: Icy morning from refreezing. Sunshine. Highs near 40. Lows low 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs upper 40s. A rain to snow shower overnight with the next Cold Front. Lows lower 30s.

Thursday: AM rain or snow showers end. Partly sunny, brisk and colder. Highs upper 30s. Lows upper 10s.

Friday: Partly sunny and colder. Highs mid to upper 20s. Lows 10s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, snow possible. Highs low 30s. Lows 10s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, cold. Highs upper 30s.

