Shenandoah Valley roads improving, but high winds and refreezing pose threats

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Road conditions in the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands are steadily improving in the wake of Sunday’s winter storm, according to a press release from the Virginia Department of Transportation.

But many roads in the region, especially secondary routes, remain mostly snow-covered as of mid-day Monday. VDOT is working to improve conditions on major roadways and plowing secondary roads.

High winds forecasted for Monday can cause blowing or drifting snow to re-cover previously plowed roadways. VDOT asks motorists be alert for downed trees, limbs or utility lines. In addition, temperatures are expected to drop well below freezing Monday evening and create a risk of black ice on many roads.

VDOT employees and contractors continue to plow and treat roadways around the clock on rotating 12-hour shifts. Here are the road conditions as of 11 a.m. Monday in the 11-county VDOT Staunton District:

  • Interstate 64 – Moderate conditions in Alleghany County. Minor conditions in Rockbridge and Augusta counties.
  • Interstate 66 – Minor conditions in Warren County.
  • Interstate 81 – Minor conditions in Rockbridge, Augusta, Rockingham, and Frederick counties. Clear conditions in Shenandoah County.
  • Primary roads – Moderate conditions in Alleghany, Rockbridge, Highland and Clarke counties. Minor conditions in Bath, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick and Warren counties.
  • Secondary roads – Moderate conditions in Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren counties.

For winter weather road conditions, go to http://www.511Virginia.org

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

