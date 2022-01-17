Second Street Gallery awarded Andy Warhol Grant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Second Street Gallery in Charlottesville has been awarded an $80,000 two year grant.

The Andy Warhol Grant is given to organizations that are committed to advancing visual art. As a nonprofit focused on contemporary art, Second Street says it is honored to receive the competitive grant.

The gallery will use the money to fund 25 art exhibits, house an artist in residence, and host community arts programming.

“I plan these exhibitions. We plan our programming, then the real challenge is how do we raise the money to actually make it happen? By getting a grant like this it guarantees we will be able to move forward with these very ambitious plans,” said executive director of Second Street Gallery, Kristen Chiacchia.

The grant is given to 49 organizations around the country. It was also awarded to a second Charlottesville museum - the University of Virginia’s Kluge-Ruhe aboriginal art collection

