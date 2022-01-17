Power companies preparing for possible outages

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Power companies are hoping the winter storm is not as heavy as the last storm.

“One thing that we’re hoping for is that the consistency of the snow this time will be different than last week,” said Jonathan Costen with Dominion Energy.

Although there have already been some scattered outages, power companies are saying this snow should do less damage.

“Last week, I heard a lot of our veteran linemen say, hey, this snow is really heavy. It’s a wet, dense snow and that was taking down a lot of the tree limbs and taking down a lot of the power lines and things like that. This is a dry snow, and it’ll blow off easier than it did last week,” said Costen.

However, the ice and wind could cause outages.

“The part that is different that still has us a little bit worried is how much ice or how much sleet and freezing rain will we get and that could lead to some challenging issues with trees falling or downed power lines,” said Casey Hollins with Rappahannock Electric Cooperative.

If the snow does knock some power lines out, Dominion Energy says it is ready.

“We have total less than 5000 folks working. 4,800 folks work in roughly, and that was comparable to last week and we have folks coming in from nine different states and mutual aid, 900 different mutual aid crews on standby from nine different states,” Costen said. “We are attacking this aggressively.”

REC has crews working in the field as long as conditions are safe.

“If there’s extremely high wind conditions or just really hazardous conditions for crews to be out working in, then we wouldn’t send them out, but we’re not seeing that at this point,” Hollins said. “If we do, we would certainly send out notifications to let people know that we have to call our crews.”

