People in Charlottesville are staying active in the snow

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Despite the snow on the ground, people were still out and about in Charlottesville.

“It’s actually fun to be out here,” Charlottesville resident, Sherry Kraft said.

She is used to the snow. Kraft says she’s from up north, so the snow is nothing to her.

“It’s always nice and quiet and peaceful and beautiful,” Kraft said. “The ice hasn’t set in yet so it’s nice to get some exercise.”

She lives in downtown Charlottesville, and says she’s just glad it’s actually cold this winter, and she’s not the only one.

Jim Mustin is from the opposite direction, down in Alabama. For him, it’s just as exciting to see the flakes. The two joined each other for a winter walk in the middle of the storm.

“When I was a kid they just shut down the schools automatically,” Mustin said. “I mean if it was one inch of snow that was it. It meant you just had a day off to go play. So something about snow just kind of makes me happy, and I like to get out.”

The two say the previous storm prepared them for this one. They are taking precautions after learning from the last time around.

“My car is parked in the street, so it’s ready to go when the street gets plowed,” Kraft said. “I hope it won’t cause the power outages that the last one did.”

Others in town weren’t here to experience the first storm. Alec Jackson is from Charlottesville, but living in New York now. He was just visiting his parents’ place to watch their animals while they were on vacation.

“It’s definitely coming down,” Jackson said. I remember this morning I was walking my dog and now it looks completely different.”

He says he wasn’t ready for what was coming.

“I was actually planning on going back home tomorrow but now it’s not gonna happen so I’m gonna stay a little bit longer,” Jackson said. “It’s definitely a surprise but I like snow so I’m okay with it.”

While these people are out and about, they can all agree they’ll be relaxing inside for the next few days.

“I’m just like laying low, my parents flight is canceled so they won’t be here for a while so I’m gonna spend some time with my neighbors, like old friends from high school,” Jackson said.

While they do so, they’re going to continue to take caution.

“It’s pretty, it’s fun, but you don’t want it blowing in your face that’s the main message,” Kraft said.

Even though it can be fun to walk in the winter wonderland, remember to be safe, watch out for any ice, and stay off the roads if you can because it can get slippery.

