Governor Youngkin to deliver first State of the Commonwealth Address
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A few days after being sworn in, Governor Youngkin will address Virginians for the first time during his State of the Commonwealth Address Monday evening.
Governor Youngkin will give address the joint assembly, outlining his vision for the Commonwealth.
The speech will be at 4:00 p.m. at the Virginia State Capitol.
