Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Governor Youngkin to deliver first State of the Commonwealth Address

Gov. Youngkin is set to speak to the Commonwealth at 4:00 p.m. Monday at the Virginia State...
Gov. Youngkin is set to speak to the Commonwealth at 4:00 p.m. Monday at the Virginia State Captiol.(Julio Cortez | AP)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A few days after being sworn in, Governor Youngkin will address Virginians for the first time during his State of the Commonwealth Address Monday evening.

Governor Youngkin will give address the joint assembly, outlining his vision for the Commonwealth.

The speech will be at 4:00 p.m. at the Virginia State Capitol.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Diamond Owens. Photo provided by the Charlottesville Police Department.
CPD: 2-year-old shot, mother charged with child neglect
Steve Grove, a chaplain at Hennepin County Medical Center, prays in a COVID-19 patient's room,...
COVID-19 surge impacting hospitals and schools across the country
COVID-19 test
UVA doctor discusses omicron variant symptoms
Grocery store shelves are bare
Charlottesville-area grocery stores struggle to stock shelves
(FILE)
UVA research suggests high blood pressure medicine linked to kidney disease

Latest News

Tim Kaine
Sen. Kaine talks justice after January 6th with UVA Center for Politics
Youngkin
Governor-elect Youngkin weighs in on potential January COVID-19 spike
Herring has spent his time in office working to hold the drug manufacturers, distributors, and...
AG Herring’s Opioid Abatement Authority receives first funds
(FILE)
Northam is making budget announcements, final decision isn’t in his hands
Piedmont Processing in Gordonsville is booked through March, but a USDA announcement could work...
USDA working to support food supply chains with the support of Rep. Spanberger