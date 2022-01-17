Fire destroys Glasgow house

GLASGOW, Va. (WDBJ) - A house in Glasgow was destroyed by fire Sunday night.

Fire crews got the call about 6:15 p.m. and didn’t leave the scene in the 3600 block of Glasgow Highway until after midnight.

Slick roads and a big rig that had slid sideways on a road hampered efforts by fire crews to get there quickly.

No one was hurt; the house was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

The Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office and State Police are investigating.

