CVEC crews restoring power following Sunday’s winter storm

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Central Virginia Electric Cooperative says roughly 750 customers lost power at the peak of the winter storm Sunday, January 16. Wind and icy roads made it tough for crews to get to work right away.

“For the safety of our crews, going up in a bucket or even climbing with wind gusts at 50 miles per hour is not possible. It’s not safe,” CVEC Member Services Manager Melissa Gay said.

Crews began restoring power once the winds calmed down early Monday, Jan. 17.

CVEC Operations Manager Jason Palmer says crews from other states came to help.

“We have crews from Nebraska and crews from Illinois, and they’re staying in nearby hotels and traveled in last night just in case we didn’t get the number of outages that we anticipated,” Palmer said.

CVEC linemen were surprised by better-than-expected conditions, and were able to send the traveling crews home.

“We prepared for the worst and hoped for the best, and we’re really feeling very fortunate that isolation may have muddied the roads but had a minimal impact to the system for electric outages,” Gay said.

CVEC intends to have all power back on by Monday.

