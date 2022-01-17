Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Charlottesville sidewalks need to be cleared by noon Jan. 18

By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 9:14 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Time to clear off your Charlottesville sidewalk.

The city announced Monday, January 17, that the Deputy City Managers declared noon today as the official end of snowfall.

This means you must remove snow from your sidewalk by noon Tuesday, Jan. 18, or potentially face a fine.

“The noontime allows for temperatures to rise and reduce safety risks due to ice, and will ensure city teams are able to move through not only primary but secondary streets,” David Dillehunt with Charlottesville said in Monday’s announcement.

The city says if it does snow within the 24-hour window, then the time frame for removal resets. Recent weather forecasts show the chance of more snow for the Charlottesville area happening sometime Thursday evening.

