Blue Ridge Health District testing sites need Medical Reserve Corps volunteers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Health District is on the hunt for volunteers.

The Medical Reserve Corps sends people looking to help out with swabbing, vaccinating, and testing site coordination to BRHD.

If you want to sign up it takes about 30 minutes and you will need to prepare the following list:

Photo (optional for identification cards)

Basic contact information

Emergency contact information

Drivers license information

Healthcare professions licenses (very important if applicable)

Life Support certifications (if applicable)

There are opportunities for people who are healthcare professionals and those who are not.

“Primarily what they are doing at this time is providing non-medical support, mainly just helping with the traffic flow because these are all outdoor (testing) events,” Medical Reserve Corps, Christopher Rini, said.

Another volunteer position includes answering the COVID-19 hotline.

If you’re interested in any of these roles click here.

