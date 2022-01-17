Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Bill would bar schools from using race in admissions

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Republican bill targeting diversity efforts at Virginia’s Governor’s Schools would ban them from using race and other factors in admissions.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the bill introduced by Del. Glenn Davis Jr. would prevent Governor’s schools from collecting data on race, sex, nationality, or ethnicity during an application process unless required by federal law. It would also prevent schools from using geographic or socioeconomic factors or limiting the number of students from any single school.

Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras was the only superintendent in the area to publicly oppose the bill. In a statement, Kamras called the bill a “thinly veiled effort to prevent Governor’s Schools from becoming more diverse.”

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Diamond Owens. Photo provided by the Charlottesville Police Department.
CPD: 2-year-old shot, mother charged with child neglect
Steve Grove, a chaplain at Hennepin County Medical Center, prays in a COVID-19 patient's room,...
COVID-19 surge impacting hospitals and schools across the country
COVID-19 test
UVA doctor discusses omicron variant symptoms
Grocery store shelves are bare
Charlottesville-area grocery stores struggle to stock shelves
(FILE)
UVA research suggests high blood pressure medicine linked to kidney disease

Latest News

Staunton man using his snow plow to help neighbors who have a hard time getting out.
People in Staunton digging themselves out after snowstorm
Albemarle County Public Schools (FILE)
ACPS to continue with health protection measures, including masking
(FILE)
Charlottesville sidewalks need to be cleared by noon Jan. 18
COVID-19
VDH: 1,397,155 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 15,814 deaths