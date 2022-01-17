Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Albemarle Co. Fire Rescue offers tips for staying safe in the cold

Albemarle County Fire Rescue
Albemarle County Fire Rescue(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Hopefully everyone was able to get out and get their cars cleared off without any issues Monday, January 17.

“Before you drive your car, make sure your car is ready to drive. Make sure you have the proper tires, make sure that you have the proper clearance to drive in the snow,” Albemarle County Fire Rescue Fire Marshal Howard Lagomarsino said.

It’s crucial to clean all of the snow off of any windows before hitting the road.

“You have to be able to see. Clean the side windows so you can see what’s around you. Also, clean the top of your car off, because a big sheet of ice is going to impact the car behind you,” Lagomarsino said.

When it comes to these gusty winds, Lagomarsino wants you to be aware of potential frostbite signs.

“If you start getting leathery, feeling numb, numb hands, you need to get them warm. Cover any exposed skin the best you can especially in this windy weather,” Lagomarsino said.

He also wants people to understand how to properly use a space heater in case you need to warm up.

“What we preach is three feet around any type of external heater that you’re using whether it’s electrical heater, kerosene heater, anything like that. If it’s a heater that takes fuel, do not fuel it up inside. Fuel it up outside. You can spill it and when you go to light it, you can start a fire,” Lagomarsino said.

Now is also a good time to make sure your carbon monoxide detector is working properly.

“One of the byproducts of combustion is carbon monoxide and you don’t know you’re being poisoned carbon monoxide until you are,” Lagomarsino said.

