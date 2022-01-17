Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

ACPS to continue with health protection measures, including masking

Albemarle County Public Schools (FILE)
Albemarle County Public Schools (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools says it will continue to comply with Virginia state law that masks be worn by all students.

ACPS made the announcement Monday, January 17. It also says masks will still be worn on school buses, and that there’ll be no changes to the requirement that all staff continue to wear masks when inside school facilities.

“Given the high transmissibility of the omicron variant and the fact that the county is in the midst of winter and flu season, it is important to keep its current health protection safeguards in place,” ACPS said in Monday’s announcement.

Charlottesville City Schools issued a similar announcement Monday, tweeting, “@CvilleSchools will maintain our current masking protocols per S.B. 1303 & the federal requirement for masking on buses.”

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Diamond Owens. Photo provided by the Charlottesville Police Department.
CPD: 2-year-old shot, mother charged with child neglect
Steve Grove, a chaplain at Hennepin County Medical Center, prays in a COVID-19 patient's room,...
COVID-19 surge impacting hospitals and schools across the country
COVID-19 test
UVA doctor discusses omicron variant symptoms
Grocery store shelves are bare
Charlottesville-area grocery stores struggle to stock shelves
(FILE)
UVA research suggests high blood pressure medicine linked to kidney disease

Latest News

(FILE)
Charlottesville sidewalks need to be cleared by noon Jan. 18
COVID-19
VDH: 1,397,155 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 15,814 deaths
Outside of the UVA Medical Center
UVA Health mainly seeing the unvaccinated hospitalized
Downtown Charlottesville sign
People in Charlottesville staying active in the snow