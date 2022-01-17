ACPS and CCS keeping mask mandates

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville and Albemarle County schools will continue to require students and faculty to wear masks in all schools and facilities.

In addition, masking will be required on buses, per federal requirement.

This comes in the wake of Governor Glenn Youngkin’s Executive Order that says face coverings should no longer be required in schools.

ACPS Spokesperson Phil Giaramita says their decision is based on state law, which tells schools to follow CDC guidance.

“Mask wearing has been a really central part of our mitigation strategies from the beginning, which have worked very well,” Giaramita said. “They’ve kept us safe in our schools. For more than a year and a half, almost two years now, there’s very limited evidence of virus transmission in our schools.”

Giaramita says until around august ACPS will be following the CDC recommendations, which for now, include masking.

