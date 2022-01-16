Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

UVA doctor discusses when you can contract COVID-19 again after getting it

By Dominga Murray
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 8:01 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia has a little over 90 patients who have COVID-19 as of January 15.

Dr. Patrick Jackson, a UVA Health physician, says when a person contracts the virus, antibodies build up as a response.

The amount is dependent on if you’re vaccinated, boosted, and if you had COVID-19 before.

“People, especially people who have been vaccinated when they get natural COVID-19 infection will have anti-spike antibodies for many months,” Jackson said.

This is the same form of antibodies obtained through available vaccines.

“You also form antibodies against another portion of the virus called the nucleocapsid or “N” protein. Those don’t last as long, but we don’t think those are as important in immunity,” Jackson said.

He says, while it’s not impossible, it’s not very likely for COVID-19 to be developed twice in a short period of time.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Steve Grove, a chaplain at Hennepin County Medical Center, prays in a COVID-19 patient's room,...
COVID-19 surge impacting hospitals and schools across the country
COVID-19 test
UVA doctor discusses omicron variant symptoms
Flu Vaccine
UVA doctor discusses the ‘Flurona’
Governor Ralph Northam
Gov. Northam declares state of emergency
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card

Latest News

New COVID-19 testing site
New COVID-19 testing site opens in Albemarle County
Breaking ground at Friendship Court
Piedmont Housing Alliance breaks ground at Friendship Court
Albemarle County Fire Rescue
Albemarle County prepares for winter storm
Clothes on the table at the giveaway on Riverside.
Come As You Are Cville hosts donation event