UVA doctor discusses when you can contract COVID-19 again after getting it

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia has a little over 90 patients who have COVID-19 as of January 15.

Dr. Patrick Jackson, a UVA Health physician, says when a person contracts the virus, antibodies build up as a response.

The amount is dependent on if you’re vaccinated, boosted, and if you had COVID-19 before.

“People, especially people who have been vaccinated when they get natural COVID-19 infection will have anti-spike antibodies for many months,” Jackson said.

This is the same form of antibodies obtained through available vaccines.

“You also form antibodies against another portion of the virus called the nucleocapsid or “N” protein. Those don’t last as long, but we don’t think those are as important in immunity,” Jackson said.

He says, while it’s not impossible, it’s not very likely for COVID-19 to be developed twice in a short period of time.

