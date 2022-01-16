Second half scoring-drought dooms Cavaliers; UVA falls 63-55 against Wake Forest

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s basketball team went nearly seven minutes without scoring in the 2nd half, and the Cavaliers fell 63-55 against Wake Forest on Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena.

UVA led 47-40 with 10:23 remaining in the second half, but they didn’t tally their next point until the 3:35 mark.

Over that stretch, the Demon Deacons outscored the ‘Hoos 13-0, and Virginia as never able to recover.

Head coach Tony Bennett says, “I thought we left a lot of baskets out there too. The ability to finish some of those, when we had layups. Just a couple of lapses, whether it was defensive rebounding, or something at crucial times, was just enough.”

Kody Stattmann adds, “We’re trying the best we can to keep our lead, and that’s where it comes in with the scoring drought, and I think that carries to the defensive end. That’s where the little things come into play. Just concentrating more, worrying about the next play, and getting the ball back, and looking after it.”

Stattmann scored a career-high 11 points off the bench.

Armaan Franklin had a game-high 18 points, while making 7-of-11 shots from the field.

“I go into every game expecting to have a compete game,” says Franklin. “I don’t go in planning on missing a shot I take. Some games they fall, some games they don’t, and I guess today they fell.”

Bennett adds, “Armaan and Kody gave us a nice lift. They did a good job, moving, and shooting, and stretching it.”

Franklin and Stattmann were the lone bright spots on offense, as the Cavaliers shot just 36.2 percent from the field (21-of-58).

Virginia is scheduled to be back in action at Pitt on Wednesday at 9pm.

