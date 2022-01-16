Piedmont Housing Alliance breaks ground at Friendship Court

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Piedmont Housing Alliance broke ground on the new housing development at Friendship Court. 450 new units will replace the current apartments in Charlottesville.

With input from the residents, the new development focuses on creating a more inclusive, diverse, and equitable space.

“We’ve been working diligently on this for the past six years that I’ve been on the board and it’s just an exciting time for not only us, but our residents, the stakeholders in the community,” Crystal Napier from the Piedmont Housing Alliance said.

Breaking ground symbolizes a bright future for many of the residents at Friendship Court. They say, it’s been a long time coming.

“It’s been four and a half years since I arrived working on getting to this point, but for the residents who have been engaged in this work, it’s been well over five years since they started talking about the idea of redevelopment. This is hugely, hugely monumental,” Sunshine Mathon, executive director of the Piedmont Housing Alliance said.

Current residents had a say in every decision that went into this project

“Working in particular with an elected body of residents elected by their neighbors from within Friendship Court to guide the redevelopment process. They have been truly co designers for the last few years building to this moment of redevelopment,” said Mathon.

Before knocking down the old apartments, they must build the new ones. The project ensures that no current residents are displaced.

“Each phase will take about two years because to maintain the zero displacement goal, we have to wait until one phase of construction is complete, and people can move in before we can start the next one. So, starting now, about eight years,” said Mathon.

The hope is that the new tiered income housing neighborhood will inspire cities across Virginia to include residents when designing affordable housing.

“This is all about giving for them and they have made the main decisions on this project, which I think is incredibly awesome, and how we’ve all worked together to make sure that this is the right thing for them as well as our community,” said Napier.

