No. 7 Virginia women’s tennis earns sweep in season opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s tennis team earned two wins on Saturday, as the Cavaliers defeated both Marshall and Longwood by a score of 7-0 at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.

UVA won all of the matches in straight sets.

The Wahoos (2-0) are scheduled to host Richmond on Friday at 3pm at the BHSC.

#7 Virginia 7, Marshall 0

Singles competition

1. Emma Navarro (VA) def. Emma Vanderheyden (MAR) 6-3, 6-2

2. #90 Elaine Chervinsky (VA) def. Liz Stefancic (MAR) 6-1, 6-1

3. #29 Natasha Subhash (VA) def. Madi Ballow (MAR) 6-0, 6-1

4. Sofia Munera (VA) def. Aisling McGrane (MAR) 6-0, 6-0

5. Amber O’Dell (VA) def. Gabrielle Clairotte (MAR) 6-1, 7-5

6. Hibah Shaikh (VA) def. Jutte Van Hansewyck (MAR) 7-5, 7-5

Doubles competition

1. Emma Navarro/Amber O’Dell (VA) def. Emma Vanderheyden/Liz Stefancic (MAR) 6-4

2. Elaine Chervinsky/Natasha Subhash (VA) def. Madi Ballow/Aisling McGrane (MAR) 6-0

3. Sofia Munera/Hibah Shaikh (VA) def. Jutte Van Hansewyck/Gabrielle Clairotte (MAR) 6-1

Order of finish: Doubles (2,3,1); Singles (4,3,2,1,5,6) T-2:25 A-42

#7 Virginia 7, Longwood 0

Singles competition

1. #66 Elaine Chervinsky (VA) def. NURGAZIEVA, Emma (LWU) 6-0, 6-0

2. #29 Natasha Subhash (VA) def. SAEZ, Maria (LWU) 6-0, 6-1

3. Sofia Munera (VA) def. CZERNY, Wiktoria (LWU) 6-1, 6-3

4. Hibah Shaikh (VA) def. HEDERICH, Nina (LWU) 6-0, 6-1

5. Amber O’Dell (VA) def. BARTON, Zoe (LWU) 6-1, 6-6

6. Nicole Kiefer (VA) def. HINCU, Alexandra (LWU) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles competition

1. Emma Navarro/Amber O’Dell (VA) def. NURGAZIEVA, Emma/RIZVANOVA, Karina (LWU) 6-2

2. Elaine Chervinsky/Natasha Subhash (VA) def. SAEZ, Maria/HEDERICH, Nina (LWU) 6-0

3. Sofia Munera/Hibah Shaikh (VA) def. JOLLIFF, Briee/BARTON, Zoe (LWU) 6-1

Order of finish: Doubles (2,3,1); Singles (1,5,2,6,4,3) T-1:45

