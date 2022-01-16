No. 7 Virginia women’s tennis earns sweep in season opener
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s tennis team earned two wins on Saturday, as the Cavaliers defeated both Marshall and Longwood by a score of 7-0 at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.
UVA won all of the matches in straight sets.
The Wahoos (2-0) are scheduled to host Richmond on Friday at 3pm at the BHSC.
#7 Virginia 7, Marshall 0
Singles competition
1. Emma Navarro (VA) def. Emma Vanderheyden (MAR) 6-3, 6-2
2. #90 Elaine Chervinsky (VA) def. Liz Stefancic (MAR) 6-1, 6-1
3. #29 Natasha Subhash (VA) def. Madi Ballow (MAR) 6-0, 6-1
4. Sofia Munera (VA) def. Aisling McGrane (MAR) 6-0, 6-0
5. Amber O’Dell (VA) def. Gabrielle Clairotte (MAR) 6-1, 7-5
6. Hibah Shaikh (VA) def. Jutte Van Hansewyck (MAR) 7-5, 7-5
Doubles competition
1. Emma Navarro/Amber O’Dell (VA) def. Emma Vanderheyden/Liz Stefancic (MAR) 6-4
2. Elaine Chervinsky/Natasha Subhash (VA) def. Madi Ballow/Aisling McGrane (MAR) 6-0
3. Sofia Munera/Hibah Shaikh (VA) def. Jutte Van Hansewyck/Gabrielle Clairotte (MAR) 6-1
Order of finish: Doubles (2,3,1); Singles (4,3,2,1,5,6) T-2:25 A-42
#7 Virginia 7, Longwood 0
Singles competition
1. #66 Elaine Chervinsky (VA) def. NURGAZIEVA, Emma (LWU) 6-0, 6-0
2. #29 Natasha Subhash (VA) def. SAEZ, Maria (LWU) 6-0, 6-1
3. Sofia Munera (VA) def. CZERNY, Wiktoria (LWU) 6-1, 6-3
4. Hibah Shaikh (VA) def. HEDERICH, Nina (LWU) 6-0, 6-1
5. Amber O’Dell (VA) def. BARTON, Zoe (LWU) 6-1, 6-6
6. Nicole Kiefer (VA) def. HINCU, Alexandra (LWU) 6-0, 6-0
Doubles competition
1. Emma Navarro/Amber O’Dell (VA) def. NURGAZIEVA, Emma/RIZVANOVA, Karina (LWU) 6-2
2. Elaine Chervinsky/Natasha Subhash (VA) def. SAEZ, Maria/HEDERICH, Nina (LWU) 6-0
3. Sofia Munera/Hibah Shaikh (VA) def. JOLLIFF, Briee/BARTON, Zoe (LWU) 6-1
Order of finish: Doubles (2,3,1); Singles (1,5,2,6,4,3) T-1:45
