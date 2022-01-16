Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

New COVID-19 testing site opens in Albemarle County

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 8:12 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A new COVID-19 testing site is opening at 588 Pantops Center in Albemarle County.

It is one of nine sites opening across Virginia to help meet the demand for testing. The site is appointment only.

Your trip inside from start to finish should take about five minutes. The BRHD says you will receive test results within three to four days.

“We’re really hoping that offering another test site in the Charlottesville area is really going to help. We’ve seen a huge demand at all of our test sites and long lines, so this will be a great resource for the community,” test site coordinator with the BRHD, Sabrina Torgesen said.

The test site will be closed tomorrow and possibly Monday because of the winter storm.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Steve Grove, a chaplain at Hennepin County Medical Center, prays in a COVID-19 patient's room,...
COVID-19 surge impacting hospitals and schools across the country
COVID-19 test
UVA doctor discusses omicron variant symptoms
Flu Vaccine
UVA doctor discusses the ‘Flurona’
Governor Ralph Northam
Gov. Northam declares state of emergency
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card

Latest News

Breaking ground at Friendship Court
Piedmont Housing Alliance breaks ground at Friendship Court
Albemarle County Fire Rescue
Albemarle County prepares for winter storm
Clothes on the table at the giveaway on Riverside.
Come As You Are Cville hosts donation event
UVA Medical Center
UVA doctor discusses when you can contract COVID-19 again after getting it