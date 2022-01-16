New COVID-19 testing site opens in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A new COVID-19 testing site is opening at 588 Pantops Center in Albemarle County.

It is one of nine sites opening across Virginia to help meet the demand for testing. The site is appointment only.

Your trip inside from start to finish should take about five minutes. The BRHD says you will receive test results within three to four days.

“We’re really hoping that offering another test site in the Charlottesville area is really going to help. We’ve seen a huge demand at all of our test sites and long lines, so this will be a great resource for the community,” test site coordinator with the BRHD, Sabrina Torgesen said.

The test site will be closed tomorrow and possibly Monday because of the winter storm.

