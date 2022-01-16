Messy Winter Storm

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Winter Storm arrives from the southwest on this Sunday! Snow will fall heavily at first for a few hours. Perhaps at the rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour for a couple hours! The snow will turn to sleet and freezing rain / ice by this evening into the early overnight hours. This would put down a thin glaze of ice on top of the snow. Winds will also be gusty! 20 to 50 mph likely later today, tonight into Monday. The snow won’t be as sopping wet as the January 3rd snowstorm. However, there will be some power outages and hazardous travel.

Snow and sleet accumulations for Charlottesville, Albemarle, Nelson, Greene, Madison, western Orange and western Culpeper Counties will range from 3 to 6 inches. 2 to 4 inches for Buckingham, Fluvanna, Louisa and eastern Orange Counties. 5 to 8 inches for the Shenandoah Valley and Blue Ridge Mountains. If the snow changes to sleet and freezing rain faster, then you’ll be on the lower end of those totals.

Precipitation is gone by Monday morning. Some melting Monday afternoon. Refreezing with icy areas Tuesday morning with school delays and closings.

The next arctic cold front arrives Thursday with a rain to snow shower. Nothing significant at this time.

Monitoring another storm system in the Friday to Saturday time frame. It could bring more snow to the region. Keep checking back for updates.

Sunday: A dry start. Heavy snow arrives from the south late morning into the early afternoon. Snow will turn to sleet and freezing rain by evening and into the early overnight. Temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Some temperatures, especially east may go a few degrees above freezing into early Monday. Winds will be gusty!

Monday: Partly sunny and blustery. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the lower 20s with refreezing.

Tuesday: Icy areas in the morning. Sunshine with highs near 40. Lows lower 20s with refreezing.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs upper 40s. A rain to snow shower overnight with the next Cold Front. Lows lower 30s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 30s and blustery. Lows in the teens.

Friday: Cold and mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows in the teens.

