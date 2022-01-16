Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Keep Knocking: UVA looking to capitalize on scoring chances

UVA junior guard Armaan Franklin transferred from Indiana.
UVA junior guard Armaan Franklin transferred from Indiana.(wvir)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s basketball team dropped to 4-3 in the ACC with its 63-55 loss at home against Wake Forest on Saturday.

The Cavaliers were held without a point for nearly seven minutes during the second half.

The Demon Deacons outscored UVA 13-0 during the run, and turned a seven-point deficit into a six-point lead.

The Wahoos did not shoot the ball well against Wake, making just 36-percent of their shots from the field.

Armaan Franklin was the only player to shoot better than 50-percent, as the junior hit 7-of-11 attempts.

The ball wasn’t going in the basket during the scoring drought, but the Cavaliers say the shot attempts were good.

“Offensively, we’re always trying to look for a good shot,” says Franklin, “especially when we’re not scoring, we’re trying to look for a good, easy shot. For the most part, during droughts like that, we’re just looking for a smart shot, at the time.”

Head coach Tony Bennett says, “Keep challenging, keep encouraging, and keep knocking on that door. Hopefully we’ll get better and improve. I think in some ways we have improved. We are, at least the quality of the shots, and that’s what you look at.”

UVA is scheduled to be back in action at Pitt on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Steve Grove, a chaplain at Hennepin County Medical Center, prays in a COVID-19 patient's room,...
COVID-19 surge impacting hospitals and schools across the country
Diamond Owens. Photo provided by the Charlottesville Police Department.
CPD: 2-year-old shot, mother charged with child neglect
COVID-19 test
UVA doctor discusses omicron variant symptoms
Grocery store shelves are bare
Charlottesville-area grocery stores struggle to stock shelves
(FILE)
UVA research suggests high blood pressure medicine linked to kidney disease

Latest News

Cavman is following COVID-19 protocols by wearing a mask inside John Paul Jones Arena.
Cavalier women looking to ‘get back into rhythm’ after COVID pause
Kihei Clark had 2 points, 4 assists, and 5 rebounds, and only played 21:55 after getting in...
Second half scoring-drought dooms Cavaliers; UVA falls 63-55 against Wake Forest
Sofia Munera won 6-0, 6-0 in her first match against Marshall
No. 7 Virginia women’s tennis earns sweep in season opener
Friday’s High School Basketball Scores & Highlights