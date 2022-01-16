Keep Knocking: UVA looking to capitalize on scoring chances

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s basketball team dropped to 4-3 in the ACC with its 63-55 loss at home against Wake Forest on Saturday.

The Cavaliers were held without a point for nearly seven minutes during the second half.

The Demon Deacons outscored UVA 13-0 during the run, and turned a seven-point deficit into a six-point lead.

The Wahoos did not shoot the ball well against Wake, making just 36-percent of their shots from the field.

Armaan Franklin was the only player to shoot better than 50-percent, as the junior hit 7-of-11 attempts.

The ball wasn’t going in the basket during the scoring drought, but the Cavaliers say the shot attempts were good.

“Offensively, we’re always trying to look for a good shot,” says Franklin, “especially when we’re not scoring, we’re trying to look for a good, easy shot. For the most part, during droughts like that, we’re just looking for a smart shot, at the time.”

Head coach Tony Bennett says, “Keep challenging, keep encouraging, and keep knocking on that door. Hopefully we’ll get better and improve. I think in some ways we have improved. We are, at least the quality of the shots, and that’s what you look at.”

UVA is scheduled to be back in action at Pitt on Wednesday.

