Come As You Are Cville hosts donation event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Come As You Are Cville (CAYA) is a nonprofit organization that works to build community engagement.

Come As You Are Cville is giving away clothing, books, and shoes to people who need it but first, the organization is rounding up donations.

Tristan Kabesa is the founder and executive director of Come As You Are Cville.

“We’re looking for gently used items. Some items that you may have in the back of your closet that you may have thought may not be of any use to anyone else. They could definitely be a blessing to some of these families that we serve,” Kabesa said.

Here is a list of locations CAYA will set up shop for people to take what they need.

Giveaway schedule (wvir)

“We don’t make them have to come out to us. We actually bring it to them, so that alleviates also the transportation issue that we incur with these families that we do serve,” Kabesa said.

The organization teaches valuable life skills to its mentees, including Margaret Eubanks. She’s helping out with this coming event that kicks off January 24.

“It’s a really great thing to help out our community because everybody is human. Just because we have differences does not mean we are not the same. I would encourage a lot of teens to do this because it puts a good reputation on you and it’s really fun at the end of the day,” Eubanks said.

If you want to donate items to make the event a success, email zachary@comeasyouarecville.org

