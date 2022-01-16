Cavalier women looking to ‘get back into rhythm’ after COVID pause

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s basketball team has had five games canceled or postponed this season, including the Sunday showdown against Syracuse.

The reason for that one was snow, but the rest came during a ‘Pause’ for COVID-19.

The Cavaliers were out-of-action for seventeen days during the shutdown.

Last year it was even worse, as UVA only played five games, before abandoning the rest of the schedule due to COVID issues in the program.

Head coach Tina Thompson says missing practices and players during the latest Pause wasn’t easy.

“I think a couple of swear words would put it together nicely,” says Thompson, “but I’m going to refrain from that. It’s been a little tough. Any time you’re in the middle of the season, and you have to take weeks off, and then go into a game, it’s tough.”

The Cavaliers’ first games back from the Pause were against #16 Georgia Tech and #4 NC State.

Senior guard Amandine Toi adds, “We’ve been trying to adjust, and just get back to the rhythm, playing games, and practicing as a full team. We have some players back, so just trying to get back to the rhythm. Everybody is facing it, so we just have to push through, and get better every day, and just work hard.”

Virginia is scheduled to be back in action at Virginia Tech in a make-up game on Tuesday at five o’clock.

