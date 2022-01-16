Albemarle County prepares for winter storm

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Fire Rescue is preparing for the January 16 winter storm.

Chief Dan Eggleston says the County Emergency Management Agency is keeping an eye on the storm.

It’s also monitoring fuel reserves and planning for a warming station.

“We’ve had a number of meetings with Dominion Energy and some of the co-operatives too to expect widespread power outages, so we put contingency plans in place. If we see that happen, very much like we did last week, we’re prepared to address those folks who may not have an option, but to seek shelter,” Eggleston said.

He says people can help by reporting any damage the storm may cause in the county here.

