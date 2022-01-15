Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Youngkin being sworn in as 74th governor of Virginia

Glenn Youngkin. Photo courtesy Ben Paviour/VPM News
Glenn Youngkin. Photo courtesy Ben Paviour/VPM News(Ben Paviour/VPM News)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - A gubernatorial swearing-in ceremony is being held in Richmond for Glenn Youngkin (R) Saturday, January 15.

Event coverage got underway at 11:30 a.m.

Winsome Sears and Jason Miyares will also be sworn in as Virginia’s new lieutenant governor and attorney general, respectively.

Watch a livestream below.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Steve Grove, a chaplain at Hennepin County Medical Center, prays in a COVID-19 patient's room,...
COVID-19 surge impacting hospitals and schools across the country
COVID-19 test
UVA doctor discusses omicron variant symptoms
Flu Vaccine
UVA doctor discusses the ‘Flurona’
Governor Ralph Northam
Gov. Northam declares state of emergency
(FILE)
UVA research suggests high blood pressure medicine linked to kidney disease

Latest News

Diamond Owens. Photo provided by the Charlottesville Police Department.
CPD: 2-year-old shot, mother charged with child neglect
(FILE)
New testing site in Albemarle Co. to open Jan. 15
Grocery store shelves are bare
Charlottesville-area grocery stores struggle to stock shelves
Dominion Energy crews prep for upcoming winter storm.
Dominion Energy staging crews to respond to winter storm outages