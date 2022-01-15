Youngkin being sworn in as 74th governor of Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - A gubernatorial swearing-in ceremony is being held in Richmond for Glenn Youngkin (R) Saturday, January 15.

Event coverage got underway at 11:30 a.m.

Winsome Sears and Jason Miyares will also be sworn in as Virginia’s new lieutenant governor and attorney general, respectively.

