Youngkin being sworn in as 74th governor of Virginia
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - A gubernatorial swearing-in ceremony is being held in Richmond for Glenn Youngkin (R) Saturday, January 15.
Event coverage got underway at 11:30 a.m.
Winsome Sears and Jason Miyares will also be sworn in as Virginia’s new lieutenant governor and attorney general, respectively.
