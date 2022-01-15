Winter Storm Warning Update

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Remaining dry and turning colder for Saturday night. Clouds thicken ahead of a strengthening winter storm. This storm system will arrive by late morning to early afternoon Sunday!

Snow will fall heavily at first for a few hours. Perhaps at the rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour for a couple hours. The snow will turn to sleet and freezing rain by evening into the early overnight hours. This would put down a thin glaze of ice on top of the snow. Winds will also be gusty! 20 to 50 mph possible. The snow won’t be as sopping wet as the January 3rd snowstorm. However, there will be some power outages and hazardous travel.

Snow and sleet accumulations for Charlottesville, Albemarle, Nelson, Greene, Madison, western Orange and western Culpeper Counties will range from 3 to 6 inches at this time. 2 to 4 inches for Buckingham, Fluvanna and Louisa and eastern Orange Counties. 5 to 8 inches for the Shenandoah Valley and Blue Ridge Mountains. If the snow changes to sleet and freezing rain faster then we’ll be on the lower end of those totals.

Precipitation is gone by Monday morning. Some melting Monday afternoon. Refreezing with icy areas Tuesday morning with school delays and closings.

The next arctic cold front arrives Thursday.

Saturday night: Cold and dry. Lows 15 to 20 degrees.

Sunday: A dry start. Heavy snow arrives from the south late morning into the early afternoon. Snow will turn to sleet and freezing rain by evening and overnight. Temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Some temperatures, especially east may go a few degrees above freezing into early Monday. Winds will be gusty!

Monday: Partly sunny and blustery. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the lower 20s with refreezing.

Tuesday: Icy areas in the morning. Sunshine with highs near 40. Lows lower 20s with refreezing.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs upper 40s. A rain to snow shower overnight with the next Cold Front. Lows lower 30s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 30s and blustery. Lows in the teens.

Friday: Cold and mostly sunny. Highs near 30.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.