Friday’s High School Basketball Scores & Highlights

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Albemarle 58, Charlottesville 50

Blue Ridge School 70, Miller School 43

East Rockingham 50, Union 44

Orange County 71, Fluvanna 68, OT

Rappahannock County 63, Madison County 54

Rockbridge County 58, Stuarts Draft 53

St. Annes-Belfield 67, Woodberry Forest 50

Turner Ashby 58, Harrisonburg 37

Waynesboro 56, Fort Defiance 51

Western Albemarle 61, Monticello 37

Wilson Memorial 69, Riverheads 64

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Albemarle 56, Charlottesville 45

Fort Defiance 82, Waynesboro 32

Harrisonburg 50, Turner Ashby 43

St. Annes-Belfield 69, Collegiate-Richmond 22

Western Albemarle 51, Monticello 40

Wilson Memorial 68, Riverheads 54

