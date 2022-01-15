Advertise With Us
date 2022-01-15
Friday’s High School Basketball Scores & Highlights

By Mike Shiers
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

  • Albemarle 58, Charlottesville 50
  • Blue Ridge School 70, Miller School 43
  • East Rockingham 50, Union 44
  • Orange County 71, Fluvanna 68, OT
  • Rappahannock County 63, Madison County 54
  • Rockbridge County 58, Stuarts Draft 53
  • St. Annes-Belfield 67, Woodberry Forest 50
  • Turner Ashby 58, Harrisonburg 37
  • Waynesboro 56, Fort Defiance 51
  • Western Albemarle 61, Monticello 37
  • Wilson Memorial 69, Riverheads 64

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

  • Albemarle 56, Charlottesville 45
  • Fort Defiance 82, Waynesboro 32
  • Harrisonburg 50, Turner Ashby 43
  • St. Annes-Belfield 69, Collegiate-Richmond 22
  • Western Albemarle 51, Monticello 40
  • Wilson Memorial 68, Riverheads 54

