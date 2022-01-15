Friday’s High School Basketball Scores & Highlights
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
- Albemarle 58, Charlottesville 50
- Blue Ridge School 70, Miller School 43
- East Rockingham 50, Union 44
- Orange County 71, Fluvanna 68, OT
- Rappahannock County 63, Madison County 54
- Rockbridge County 58, Stuarts Draft 53
- St. Annes-Belfield 67, Woodberry Forest 50
- Turner Ashby 58, Harrisonburg 37
- Waynesboro 56, Fort Defiance 51
- Western Albemarle 61, Monticello 37
- Wilson Memorial 69, Riverheads 64
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
- Albemarle 56, Charlottesville 45
- Fort Defiance 82, Waynesboro 32
- Harrisonburg 50, Turner Ashby 43
- St. Annes-Belfield 69, Collegiate-Richmond 22
- Western Albemarle 51, Monticello 40
- Wilson Memorial 68, Riverheads 54
