Cold Weekend. Dry Saturday. Winter Storm Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cold Weekend and a Winter Storm will impact the region on Sunday. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for early Sunday afternoon through early Monday for significant snow and some ice accumulation. Complete storm preparations on Saturday and avoid travel Sunday, as the storm unfolds.

A developing storm across the Southeast will bring snow into the region by early Sunday afternoon. Snow, heavy at times, is expected area wide into the early evening. Snow rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour may occur. The track of the storm a bit inland from the coast, will bring in some milder air aloft. This will cause snow to change over to sleet and some freezing rain. Currently, this mix is expected across Central Virginia. At this time, snow amounts of 5-8 inches expected across Central Virginia. The Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley snow amounts of 6 to 12 inches. Regarding the expected change over, the quicker the snow goes over to sleet/ice, the lower the totals will end up being. Also watching for a possible dry slot. That would also cut down on totals. Ice from freezing rain may range from a glaze to a tenth or two, on top of the snow and sleet. This storm will cause significant impacts and hazards. Sunday night and into Monday as the storm moves through and north of the region, gusty winds, in addition to the snow and ice will likely cause some more power outages. The storm will move away from us by Monday morning and it will remain breezy. Icy conditions are likely, with some slow melting Monday afternoon. Continue to monitor the forecast for changes and updates. Be Prepared!

Tonight: Partly cloudy, brisk, colder. Lows in the low 20s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cold. Highs low to mid 30s. Lows upper 10s.

Sunday: Cloudy. A dry start for morning. Snow arriving by early afternoon. Snow, heavy at times. Several inches expected. Mixing with and changing to sleet/ice Sunday evening and night. Especially east of the Blue Ridge. Temperatures upper 20s to near 30

Monday - Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Early snow, sleet or freezing rain ending. Parlty cloudy, breezy, cold. Highs mid to upper 30s. Lows near 20.

Tuesday: Icy morning from refreezing. Sunshine. Highs near 40. Lows low to mid 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs mid 40s. Lows near 30.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, cold. Highs upper 30s. Lows upper 10s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and colder. Highs low 30s.

