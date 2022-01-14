VDOT prepping for upcoming winter storm

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is getting ready for the possibility of a winter storm this weekend, and it wants people to be prepared ahead of time.

“Now we are assessing supplies that we have,” VDOT Spokesperson Lou Hatter said. “We’re reloading fuel, sand, salt, even things like plow blades and chainsaw chains. Just making sure that we have enough equipment for the upcoming storm.”

The snow storm that went through Virginia Monday, January 3, used a lot or resources to clear roads and debris. Now, a wintry mix could be coming Sunday, January 16, and VDOT wants crews ready.

“They work seven-plus days straight, 12-hour shifts through that for those two storms. And so everybody’s a little worn out,” Hatter said. “We’re trying to get these folks a little bit of rest knowing that there’s likely to be another storm again.”

VDOT advises drivers to stay off the roads Sunday.

“511Virginia.org is a great resource for you to use before you get on the road. Our website has real-time road conditions,” Hatter said.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.