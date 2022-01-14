Advertise With Us
Virginia women’s basketball falls 66-53 against No. 4 NC State

Amandine Toi and Tina Thompson
Amandine Toi and Tina Thompson(WVIR)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s basketball team jumped out to the early lead, but the Cavaliers were unable to hold off the 4th ranked Wolfpack, as NC State defeated UVA 66-43 on Thursday at John Paul Jones Arena.

The Wahoos used a 13-0 run in the 1st quarter to take a 15-6 lead against NCSU, but the ‘Pack answered with a 20-1 run, and they were able to pull away for the win.

UVA held the Wolfpack to 14 points below their season scoring average.

“Against a team like NC State, the No. 4 team in the country, you got to be able to score,” says UVA head coach Tina Thompson. “You can’t just get stops. I thought we played well, defensively, for a good amount of time, but with getting stops, you also have to be able to score to put pressure on them as well, and we didn’t do that consistently.”

Amandine Toi scored a game-high 14 points for UVA.

The Cavaliers (3-10, 0-3 ACC) are scheduled to be back in action at home against Syracuse on Sunday at one o’clock.

