UVA Medical Center gives COIVD-19 patient count

Entrance to the University of Virginia Medical Center (FILE)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Medical Center has 623 patients as of Friday, Jan. 14, 95 of them have tested positive for COVID-19.

Chief Executive Officer Doctor Wendy Horton says the surge of the omicron variant is impacting staff more than previous peaks because of how infectious it is.

“It’s an impact on our work force,” Dr. Horton said. “We’re two years in, and people are exhausted. From time to time we saw glimmers of hope that we may be seeing the end of the tunnel.”

UVA Health is reminding people that the Emergency Department is not for asymptomatic testing.

Most of the COVID-19 patients have not been fully vaccinated, according to UVA, or they have underlying health conditions.

