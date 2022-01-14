Tracking Significant Winter Storm

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - No weather issues today, tonight or Saturday. The National Weather Service has now issued a Winter Storm Watch from Sunday afternoon through early Monday for significant snow and some ice accumulation for the entire region!

Snow, heavy at times Sunday afternoon. It may snow at the rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour for a time. Sleet and some freezing rain looks to mix in over especially central Virginia. Most communities across central Virginia will receive 5 to 8 inches of snow. 6 to 10, locally 12 inches of snow for the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley! The quicker the snow goes over to sleet/ice, the lower the totals will end up being. Also watching for a possible dry slot. That would also cut down on totals.

The snow won’t be as wet as the January 3rd snowstorm. However, there’s going to be gusty winds along with the snow and sleet. This will cause some more power outages.

Travel will also be hazardous.

Precipitation wraps up early Monday. Some melting Monday afternoon. Refreezing Tuesday morning.

Keep checking back for updates through the weekend as any change in the track of the storm would mean more or less snow and ice.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

Friday night: Mainly clear. Lows in the 20s.

Saturday: Increasing clouds and cold. Highs low to mid 30s. Lows upper 10s.

Sunday: A dry morning. Snow arrives by afternoon and it will be heavy times. Several inches expected. Mixing with and changing to sleet/ice Sunday evening and night. Especially east of the Blue Ridge. Temperatures near 30 degrees.

Monday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs upper 30s. Lows near 20.

Tuesday: Slick morning from refreezing. Sunshine. Highs near 40. Lows mid 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs upper 40s. Lows lower 30s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Highs upper 30s.

