TJPDC and PHA receive $250K grant

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission and the Piedmont Housing Alliance are on the receiving end of a hefty check from the state.

A $250,000 grant will be going to two new positions at PHA aimed at helping people stay in their homes. Ian Baxter with TJPDC says this will help create a long term solution to eviction.

“The state wants the emphasis to be on how these can really alter the ecosystem around evictions and how these are basically going to help the region be more successfully position to reduce eviction rather than rely on this money to be direct assistance only,” Baxter said.

The money will go to the PHA’s new Financial Opportunity and Housing Hub.

