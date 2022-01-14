Advertise With Us
Sen. Kaine talks voting rights legislation heading to the Senate

By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVIR) - U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D) addressed civil rights leaders across the commonwealth Friday, January 14, ahead of his fight for voting rights next week in the Senate.

Democratic senators are trying to change the rules from a 60 vote requirement to pass the Voting Protection legislation to a simple majority.

Sen. Kaine says he is getting ready for an important fight, with the goal to make sure that no one is disenfranchised.

“This is probably the most important vote I’m ever going to cast in the U.S. Senate, and whatever the outcome this battle isn’t over,” Kaine said. “Win or lose on this the journey will continue because even this bill is good as it is, it’s not it’s not the cure for all ales.”

Senator Kaine says he does not know how long the debates over this legislation will last but it could take a while.

