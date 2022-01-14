Advertise With Us
Police warn motorists to avoid travel as storm approaches

Virginia State Police (FILE)
Virginia State Police (FILE)(WVIR)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police are warning people to avoid travel during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend as another winter storm approaches the East Coast just days after a previous storm halted traffic on part of Interstate 95.

According to a statement, weather forecasts show all regions of Virginia being affected by different kinds of precipitation starting late Saturday and continuing through Sunday.

State police are preparing for this latest round of winter weather and will have all available troopers on patrol to respond as quickly as possible to traffic crashes, emergencies and disabled motorists

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

