New testing site in Albemarle Co. to open Jan. 15

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A new COVID-19 testing site is opening in the Pantops area of Albemarle County.

The Blue Ridge Community Testing Center is set to open near Food Lion in the Pantops Shopping Center Saturday, Jan. 15.

This is one of nine new centers the Virginia Department of Health is opening across the commonwealth.

The testing site will normally be open Saturday through Thursday. However, with the possibility of snow it will not be open for part of the weekend.

“The test site on Sunday is closed, and they’re waiting until Sunday to make a decision about Monday. So we encourage people to keep an eye on our social media and website for updates about that,” Sabrina Torgesen said.

Appointments need to be made beforehand online, and you need to go inside to be tested.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.